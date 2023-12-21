Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey share ‘cutest’ memories ahead of Christmas

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey are making Christmas memories.

Buckey, who is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of ‘moments’ with her 20-year-old zookeeper beau as they enjoyed a lovely festive dinner.

In the first image, Irwin could be seen trying to follow the recipe while Buckey is engaged in a task of her own. The carousel then moves on to a shot of Buckey in a red dress, followed by some images of an outdoor restaurant.

She captioned the post, “Cooking dinner with @robertirwinphotography [male chef emoji and female chef emoji] + other moments :)”

In the comments, many fans took to the comments to gush over the young couple.

One Instagram user wrote, “I love these glimpses of ordinary tasks such as cooking. You are stunning together in everything you do!”

Several others wrote, “The cutest couple, ” while another said, “This beautiful couple needs to be protected at all cost I forever protect this beautiful couple.”

Some even joked about Irwin’s cooking skills, which he exhibited by making pancakes last year for their show, Crikey! It’s The Irwins, and failed hilariously.

"Keep him out of the kitchen, he can burn the kitchen or the food!.. [laughing emoji] God to you guys and to have a blessed holiday! [green heart emoji]."