Nicki Minaj celebrates Taylor Swift’s Spotify win: She’s ‘inspiring’

Nicki Minaj recently broke records for the most vinyl sales, a title previously held by Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj wants her fans to know that she is a true Swiftie.

As the international pop star was named Spotify’s artist of the year, the Monster rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to celebrate the big win.

“The SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” Nicki began, further extending the praise to Swift’s unwavering and loyal fanbase by noting, “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!”

The legendary rapper recently hit her own milestone with her new album, Pink Friday 2, breaking the record for the most “vinyl sales for any female rap album in history,” seemingly creating tensions between the two musical icons.

But Nicki shut down the haters as she referenced the Love Story songstress again – who previously held the same title in 2022 for her album, Midnights – telling her fans, the Barbz, that they should take notes from Swifties.

“Taylor and her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn,” Nicki said, adding, “The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records.

However, fans in the comments had but one question, asking the Super Bass rapper, “Would you ever collab with Taylor Swift?” to which she enthusiastically responded, “In a heartbeat.”