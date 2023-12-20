Paul Mescal makes shocking revelation about his dating deal-breakers

Paul Mescal reflects on red flags while dating at a restaurant

Paul Mescal has recently spilled the tea about his dating red flags.



In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Mescal said, “What would be a red flag for me if I was on a date at a restaurant?”

The Normal People actor revealed his deal-breaker “is being rude to the wait staff and someone who doesn’t look at a waiter, specifically”.

Mescal shared that even “if a person acknowledges the waiter, but they’re like, ‘Thank you so much,’ but they don’t make eye contact,” that’s also a red flag for him.

Reflecting on his past love life, the Irish actor was previously linked to singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers from 2020 until split rumours began in December 2022.

Mescal reportedly confirmed that they had parted ways two months later.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in February, Mescal stated, “Maybe at some point but just not now. It’s just difficult territory. Yeah… It’s been a wild year. Many ups and downs.”

However, in another interview with Vanity Fair at the time, the actor explained he “feels the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there but it didn’t feel wise to do so”.

“The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on,’” added Mescal.