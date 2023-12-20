Brad Pitt flaunts fresh, youthful look as he celebrates 60th birthday with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt steps out with his 33-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Los Angeles

Brad Pitt left everyone in awe as he slipped into a bold gold glittering suit to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Pitt dazzled fans with a fresh and youthful look as he stepped out with his 33-year-old Jewelry designer sweetheart Ines de Ramon in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who turned 60 on Monday (December 18) caught the eye in gold and black shirt, paired with trousers as he headed to his birthday bash with charming Ines.



The couple were seen enjoying candid moment together. Brat Pitt styled his blond locks in spikes to elevate his young look in newly released selfie.

On the other hand, Ines put her toned frame on display as she rocked a chic white dress, paired with black tights and stiletto heels.



Prior to her relationship with the Fight Club actor, Ines de Ramon was married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The couple had quietly separated after three years of marriage in September 2022.



Pitt and Ines were first spotted backstage at a Los Angeles Bono concert in November 2022, since then, de Ramon has accompanied Pitt to the premiere of his film Babylon and the LACMA's 12th annual gala.