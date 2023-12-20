Police cordon off the area near ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar's home in Lahore, on December 20, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

LAHORE: A cracker attack on ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar's home resulted in casualties of two policemen, while also sustaining damages to the former top judge's residence in Punjab's capital on Wednesday.

Initial reports suggest that a cracker was thrown inside the ex-judge’s residence, which landed in his garage. Police officials at the site also told Geo News that the explosion took place in the garage.

The law enforcers said as a result of the blast, the windows of Nisar's residence shattered, but his family members remained safe.

His secretary, Mian Asif, said Nisar had just gotten off the car — that was damaged in the cracker attack — a few moments back. “The blast was of severe intensity,” Asif added.

In response, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar sought a detailed report of the incident and directed officials concerned to ensure that the injured cops received the best of treatment.

The cops who sustained injuries were identified as constables Amir and Khurram, a statement from the provincial police said. The spox added that the IGP has directed to probe the attack from “all angles”.

The statement further mentioned that CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations, and other relevant officials were all present at the site of the attack.

Nisar, at the age of 65, retired as the 25th chief justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court in January 2019.

Appointed to the office on December 31, 2016, Justice (retd) Nisar presided over some of Pakistan’s highest-profile civil and constitutional cases, including the disqualifications of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Tareen and the release of Asia Bibi.

Nisar’s verdicts have had an enduring impact on the country’s political milieu as well as its public and private sectors. His decisions were always surrounded by controversy and he remains in the headlines as political parties apparently blame him for siding with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.