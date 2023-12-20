Jennifer Love Hewitt speaks up on ageing after facing criticism over her looks

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflecting on ageing in Hollywood following online criticism

Jennifer Love Hewitt has recently broken silence after she was called unrecognisable and slammed for using filters to hide her real appearance.



Speaking on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the If Only actress reflected on ageing in Hollywood after she posted a photo of her in a dark bob on Instagram.

“Ageing in Hollywood is really hard,” said the 44-year-old.

She told the host, “It's really hard because you can't do anything right.”

The Client List actress addressed backlash that followed her post-hair appointment selfie, labelling her as “unrecognisable”.

She clarified, “I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on so I threw on a filter. And it was just a filter that at the time, looked nice in the light at the salon.”

“I really gave it no thought,” added the Heartbreakers actress.

Jennifer clapped back at the haters and uploaded more photos, this time with “over-the-top, crazy” filters on” and she faced more criticism from her followers on social media.

“I was like, ‘All natural, no filter,’ like trying to make fun of it, and then they came after me for that and they were like, ‘Well, now she's just defending herself. And I realised I was like, ‘I can do no right,’” explained the Criminal Minds actress.

When asked why she gave importance to people’s opinion, Jennifer replied, “Because to pretend that we don't is a lie.”

However, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star also appreciated people who gave her positive response, adding, “I will say the majority of people have been very kind to me. They've grown up with me. They look like I do now.”

“We're all getting lines and maybe in menopause and who knows what else is coming for us,” she concluded.