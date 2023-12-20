Meghan Markle brutally mocked in live show

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle torn apart in brutal SNL sketch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly become materials for TV shows as all their stunts, that fail to attract praise for themselves, give a hit to live shows.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex came in for a royal roasting on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in a skit that took aim at William and Kate’s Christmas card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sparked reactions with their 2023 Christmas card photo - showing them with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Colin Jost, SNL cast member, pointed out a peculiar detail in the card, which he worked into a gag about the former Suits star.

"A Christmas photo released by the Royal Family features a bad photoshop job where Prince Louis' finger appears to be missing and, this is sweet, Meghan Markle said she has a finger they can use if they need it."

This is not the first time Meghan and Harry have been mocked in live show as the couple have been butt of the joke for last few months.



Most recently, the animated series Family Guy mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, showing the cartoon versions of Harry and Meghan lying poolside as a butler approaches with an envelope, saying: "Sir, your millions from Netflix for… no one knows what."

The dig came after the US-based couple's deals in Hollywood faced criticism within the industry. Bill Simmons, head of Spotify’s global sports content, called the Sussexes out after their multimillion-dollar deal with the audio platform ended, shortly after the last airing of Markle’s podcast Archetypes.

Comedy Central’s South Park previously made fun of the Sussexes in an episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour" where Harry and Meghan mocked for their alleged hypocrisy as the episode had them being called royalty in Canada and being depicted as wanting privacy and seeking attention simultaneously, appearing on talk shows and stages around the world.