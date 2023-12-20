Is Ryan Gosling Marvel's next cosmic hero?

Ryan Gosling is apparently in talks with Marvel Studios about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He just won a Golden Globe and worked with Margot Robbie on the movie Barbie.



As per Marca, Gosling recently met with Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, to discuss possible parts in the massive superhero franchise.

Gosling's identity has previously been connected to the MCU. He was originally a candidate for the Doctor Strange job, but Benedict Cumberbatch ended up getting it.

For a long time, Gosling's admirers have wanted to see him play a superhero, and Nova has frequently been proposed as the perfect choice.

Though specifics regarding the possible role are still unknown, conjecture has grown, particularly in light of persistent reports regarding the creation of a Nova project inside the MCU.

Based on Richard Rider from Marvel Comics, the character Nova is a well-known member of the Nova Corps and a cosmic superhero.

In March 2022, the Nova project received official confirmation, indicating Marvel Studios' intention to include the character in the MCU. There haven't been many production updates, though, and there have been rumours of possible setbacks and perhaps the project's termination.

Fans are nonetheless excited about Nova possibly entering the MCU despite the uncertainty. Anticipation has been stoked by a fan-made poster that imagines Ryan Gosling as the legendary cosmic superhero Nova.

Although the official casting for Nova has not yet been revealed, fans have suggested Ryan Gosling along with actors like Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Tom Cruise.

With the character's arrival, the cosmic landscape of the MCU should become clearer, shedding light on important moments like Thanos' attack on Xandar and the Nova Corps.