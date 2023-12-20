Jonathan Majors’ ex Grace Jabbari makes statement after his guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari want to pay it forward.
The dancer and movement coach, 30, posted a statement to her Instagram Stories, Tuesday, expressing her gratitude for her representation in Majors’ assault and harassment trial – one day after the Marvel star was found guilty.
As her birthday approaches, Jabbari expressed to her followers that her one wish is to help the organisation that represented her in the trial: the Sanctuary for Families New York.
“For my birthday, if you want a donation to @sffny, a charity that helped me so much this year, would be the best gift you could give,” she stated.
She further expressed her gratitude for the organization – whose lawyer Ross Kramer represented Jabbari – and guided her fans as to how they can help as well as receive help.
“Thank you so much @sffny, and everyone else… For everything,” she concluded, adding a pink heart emoji.
Jabbari further added a post by the organization listing the contacts and hours of operation for Sanctuary For Families and two other domestic violence support organisations: NYC Domestic Violence Hotline, and Empower Center.
