Sydney Sweeney still hasn’t processed ‘Euphoria’ costar Angus Cloud’s death

Sydney Sweeney and Angus Cloud played Cassie and Fez respectively on ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney is dreading returning to the set of Euphoria after her co-star’s tragic death over the summers.

Speaking to Glamour, the 26-year-old actress recalled how the cast of the hit teen drama coped with Cloud’s unfortunate passing,

“[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying. Because it was just such a shock,” the Anyone But You star recalled.

However, Sweeney anticipates that way more tears would be shed when the cast returns to set to film the third season, for which production is expected to start in 2024 – without Cloud.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she noted, further explaining that “when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”

The Reality actress further reflected, “It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

Sweeney and Cloud starred alongside each other as Cassie Howard and Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on Euphoria.