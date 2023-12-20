'The Voice' crowns season 24 winner

The latest season of The Voice capped off with a star-studded final episode coupled with fierce competition between the contestants.

The Voice season 24 finale took place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, featuring five finalists, including Huntley and Mara Justine from Team Niall, Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh from Team Reba, and Team Legend’s Lila Forde.

Huntley was ultimately crowned as the winner of the season, marking coach Niall’s second win in a row.

“Huntley, you are the voice. Congratulations,” announced host Carson Daly, prompting the audience erupt into cheers as Huntley broke into tears.

Huntley performed Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door in a duet with the One Direction alum which propped him to the winning feat.

At the time of audition, Huntley enamored the judges with a soulful rendition of She Talks to Angels, who heaped praise on his bright prospect in the competition.

"Huntley, I was hearing... I don't know if you've ever heard of an English singer called Daniel Merriweather. There was another guy called James Morrison. I'm hearing this tone, like the Chris Stapleton thing, that's a tone that comes naturally," said Horan at the time.

"I bet you were singing like that when you were 15. You sing your own way, you sing very direct and so much power and the control that you have. It's so beautiful to listen to."