Kourtney Kardashian has 'clever' reason behind not showing baby's face

Kourtney Kardashian's 'clever move' behind not showing baby's face revealed

Kourtney Kardashian, who has been making headlines since her baby boy's birth with Travis Barker, was dubbed clever for hiding Rocky's face in order to find the highest bidding magazine.



As per Mirror, PR Strategist Laura Perkes claimed that the reality TV star may be "holding out for the highest bidder on the first pics of the baby."

She continued, "It could be that creating this level of intrigue will create enough PR on its own for the next few months, giving her more time to enjoy private moments as a family. It's a clever move."

The strategist also shared that Kourtney has been very vocal about living life out of the spotlight which could be another reason for her to enjoy private time with her newborn.

Laura added, "She gets the privacy she craves and also gets an exclusive deal with the highest bidding magazine. She's a commodity and knows how to play the game, just by her own rules."



Kourtney welcomed a baby boy named Rocky with her husband Travis on November 1 following IVF struggles.

As per Life & Style, Kourtney, who hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time, loves being back in it.

The founder of Poosh also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.