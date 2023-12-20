Kristin Cavallari cut off ‘narcissist’ dad because of children

Kristin Cavallari reveals why she cu her father off

Kristin Cavallari didn’t bother cutting her father off when it came to her kids.



After Dennis Cavallari "crossed the line" with her three children, Kristin Cavallari disclosed that she severed their relationship two years ago.

“I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said on her Let’s Be Honest podcast Tuesday.

“I actually didn’t even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult,” she added.

The 36-year-old Laguna Beach actress claimed that because her father would always make her feel like she "wasn't good enough," she never wanted to be around him when she was younger.

“But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up,” she added.

“Now as an adult looking back, I’m like, ‘Oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.'”

With her ex-husband Jay Cutler, Kristin has three children: Saylor, eight, Camden, eleven, and Jaxon, nine. Kristin claimed that once Dennis did something to his grandchildren, she ended their relationship.

“How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m f–king done.’ And he blamed me for it like, threw everything back in my face,” she shared.

“I was always like, ‘I can take it … I can take the abuse.’ I have my whole life. But it’s like when you start now messing with my kids, I’m not doing it.”