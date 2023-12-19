Eva Mendes 'ken not wait' for Ryan Gosling's song

Eva Mendes, in support of her longtime beau Ryan Gosling, shared a video of the Barbie actor and music producer Mark Ronson in the studio, seemingly working on a new rendition of their hit song I'm Just Ken from the popular film on Monday.



Gosling, 43, and Ronson, 48, were seen tinkering with a mixing board as a remix of the song played in the background, with a hint of holiday enchantment in the music.

I'm Just Ken / Merry Kristmas Barbie and a release date of Wednesday, December 20 was flashed over the screen at the end of the ad, along with a mention of Barbie the Album.

"Ken not wait for this," the actress and mother of two wrote in her caption.

Mendes has supported Gosling from the sidelines as he has marketed his role as Ken in Barbie this year. She has even worn his face on her T-shirt and reposted positive remarks from the film's director, Greta Gerwig, so he is aware of the support.

During the film's world premiere in Los Angeles in July, Gosling was asked about his thoughts on all of Mendes' Instagram photos during an interview with Access Hollywood.

"It means everything. It means everything," explained the actor, whose evening jewellery similarly symbolised his love for Mendes: a tiny pendant bearing the initial E, which stands for Eva.

Mendes and Gosling, who met in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, have two children together, Esmeralda and Amada, but have never married.