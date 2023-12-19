Kendall Jenner’s pals believe model may ‘reconcile’ with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner’s friends are not surprised that the model’s breakup with Bad Bunny they think it’s not really over.

A source told Us Weekly that friends never saw the romance between the supermodel, 28, and the Puerto Rican musician, 29, going long-term.

“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up,” an insider told the outlet. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

Moreover, Jenner’s inner circle didn’t think the reality star’s connection with the Grammy winner was that deep.

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the insider said.

The source also noted that there is still a chance for a reconciliation between the pair.

“At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

While Jenner and Bunny have been spotted during multiple outings during the course of their relationship but refused to make a comment on their love lives.