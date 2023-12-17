Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BREAK UP over ‘busy schedules’?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have seemingly split up.



According to reports, the model and rapper have taken their separate parts after sparking romance romance earlier this year.

With Kendall Jenner’s recent solo Aspen vacation, the pair has been seldom spotted together for some time now.

Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, actual name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were last spotted together in public on October 29 when they went out to breakfast in Beverly Hills, according to photos acquired by TMZ.

The rapper was seen wearing a formal ensemble the morning following the reality star's extravagant Halloween party at Chateau Marmont, when she donned a Marilyn Monroe costume, according to the site.

"There's no bad blood," a source close to the A-list stars told The Messenger, "They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules."

According to the insider, Kendall, 27, "felt the relationship ran its course."

According to the news source, the breakup happened a few weeks ago.

Fans expressed a range of comments on an online community devoted to the Kardashian family when the news surfaced.

Many readers expressed doubts about the article's credibility, with one commenting, "I need a better source to believe this lol."

"I like that she has fun and dates around, like handsome successful men, life’s too short not to," another wrote.