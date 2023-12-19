Darius Jackson countersues ‘primary aggressor’ Keke Palmer for custody

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer are fighting for custody over their son, Leodis

Darius Jackson is turning the tables around on ex Keke Palmer.

After Palmer, 30, gained a temporary restraining order and child custody over domestic abuse claims, Jackson, 30, alleged that it was actually Palmer who was the “primary aggressor” in the relationship.

In new court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, the fitness trainer claimed that the actress “engaged in abusive behavior” and subjected him to “physical and verbal abuse.”

Jackson further detailed an incident that occurred on August 20, 2021, where the Nope star “punched” him in the face “at a birthday party,” and another incident on February 28, 2022 where she allegedly choked and hit him during an altercation.

The documents also detailed that Palmer would constantly berate him while intoxicated, calling him names like “b***h, a punk a**, and a loser.”

Hence, Jackson is now seeking joint legal and physical custody over their 10-month-old son, Leodis.

In early November, Palmer obtained a temporary restraining order against Jackson and custody of Leo.

About a month later, she sought to move the restraining order – now set for January 9th, 2024 – hearing to resolve their issues privately.

However, Palmer would still pursue the restraining order against Jackson, and criminal investigation into Palmer’s claims is still underway.