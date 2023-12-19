Kate Micucci, 'Big Bang Theory' alum beats cancer

Kate Micucci is lung cancer free

Kate Micucci, the Big Bang Theory alum is cancer free.



Actress Kate Micucci is now reporting that she is fine, having gone public with her diagnosis of lung cancer.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Lucy on CBS's The Big Bang Theory, revealed over the weekend that her surgery last week went well on TikTok.

"I have great news which is that I am cancer free," she shared in one clip. "The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked. I don't need to do any other treatment."

She also talked about how it was "surreal" to watch her narrative unfold on Good Morning America.

"I had surgery last week. Thanks to early detection and incredible doctors, I am now cancer free!" Micucci wrote on TikTok.

In addition, she uploaded a clip from Good Morning America that highlighted her lung cancer diagnosis despite being young, healthy, and nonsmoker.

Adding that she was "very, very lucky to catch it early," Micucci expressed her gratitude to GMA journalist Will Reeves for raising awareness.

Earlier this month, Micucci made her first announcement about having lung cancer, stating that she had never smoked a cigarette.

"It was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens," she commented from her hospital bed in the TikTok.

At the time, she said that following surgery, "they got it all out," but she still needed a few weeks to heal.

The singer and actress said she can't wait to spend the holidays with her kid, who is almost 4 years old.

"I'm excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas," Micucci said, before sharing a kiss with her son.