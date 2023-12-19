Taylor Swift exhibits generosity at Gillette Stadium after Kansas City Chiefs victory

Taylor Swift tipping staff at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift celebrated by giving away $100 bills for his love’s victory.



The Cruel Summer singer was spotted giving big amounts of tips to Gillette Stadium staff members on Sunday while she was in Massachusetts for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game.

The pop sensation can be seen giving several big bucks to a kitchen staff member in a picture that a fan shared on social media.

Shortly after 34-year-old Swift witnessed Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots 27-17 from a private box, the photo went viral. It is thought that she gave the money to the food runners in her suite.

Swift looked carefree in the candid photo, sporting her personalised red-and-white beanie with Kelce's number "87" embroidered on the side.

Swift's 34-year-old new boyfriend was earlier in the day seen adoringly gazing at a life-size poster of her while going to the pitch.



The renowned tight end was observed shifting his gaze to appreciate the photo of Swift during her "1989" world tour while she performed at the NFL stadium.

The Grammy winner, her father Scott Swift, friend Ashley Avignone, and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes made their way to their private suite in the meantime.