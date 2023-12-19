Jamie Foxx gets ‘ready’ after daughter Corinne's PERFECT Engagement to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx reacts to daughter Corinne's engagement to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx can’t seem to wait for daughter Corinne and new fiance Joe Hooten to get married after their recent engagement announcement.



Following Corinne Foxx's December 17 announcement of her engagement to Joe Hooten, her father Jamie Foxx gave the couple a heartfelt congrats on their upcoming chapter of their relationship.

"You are a perfect example of what being in love is," the Oscar winner wrote alongside their engagement pics shared to Instagram Dec. 18. "You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other's back."

The 56-year-old said that when his prospective son-in-law informed him about the proposal, he was ecstatic.

"When you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you," the star, who parents Corinne with ex Connie Kline, added.

"I had tears of joy in my soul… and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly…so again congratulations you too… can't wait to walk you down that aisle."

Jamie is not only prepared for his role in the wedding, but he is also bursting with emotion.

"You have a great soul in @joe.hooten," he ended his post. "I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready."

Corinne's fiancé, who cohosts Beat Shazam, responded, "We love you Dad!!!!" The couple couldn't be happier.



Only a few hours after the 29-year-old revealed her engagement by posting pictures of her stunning emerald-cut diamond ring, her father sent her this emotional reaction.

"From the first time I saw you," the actress captioned the Instagram post, "I knew you were my forever."