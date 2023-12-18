Tracey Emin gives health update after insides 'nearly explode'

Tracey Emin reveals her health status after a surgery in Thailand

Tracey Emin, British artist is recuperating in Thailand after there were complications post-surgery and her small intestine “nearly exploded.”

The British living artist has gone through a series of surgeries, battling cancer and fighting the disease throughout the years.

Tracey attended the National Gallery of Victoria’s Trennial in Australia and was flying back to the UK via Thailand when she fell ill.



The latter took to her Instagram on Sunday stating that she has been “very unwell,” admitting that she had used “another one of my nine lives.”

Emin shared: “Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines brought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying.”

The artist went on to say: “My small intestine nearly exploded. Luckily for me I was in Thailand on my way back from Australia, so I spent a few days in a very good hospital and now recovering in luxury.”

She further revealed that she was “now on a special diet and will fly when I’m well enough.”

The 60-year-old British artist became famous with intriguing, provocative works.