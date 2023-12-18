Netflix announces another live-action adaptation of anime ‘One Piece’

'One Piece' has also been renewed for a second season on Netflix

After the success of its live-action adaptation of anime One Piece on Netflix, the streaming giant ordered another remake of the beloved manga series.

The announcement came on Sunday during Jump Festa 2024 alongside a teaser and some gorgeous art for the series, The One Piece, via Variety.

Once again, Netflix teamed up with One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, publisher Shueisha, Fuji Television Network and Toei Animation Co. for a new anime adaptation of Oda’s manga series.

The showrunners shared that the new series will be completely different from the existing one as it will start from the East Blue saga, just where the manga and original anime began.

While there is no release date for the show, it is currently in production at WIT Studio, the company behind Spy x Family and Attack on Titan (Seasons 1-3).

Meanwhile, the One Piece series, which aired its first season on August 31, 2023 on the streaming giant, has already been renewed for a second season.

For the second season, no timetable has been set for production to begin on the second batch of episodes.