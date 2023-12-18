Timothée Chalamet opens up on REJECTED ‘Barbie’ Cameo with Saoirse Ronan

Timothee Chalamet's 'planned' cameo in 'Barbie' that never happened

Gerta Gerwig’s Barbie slated a Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan cameo in the movie, but it never happened, and now the Wonka star has opened up about it.



Barbie film was supposed to feature a cameo from Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. Despite the stars' inability to pull it off, the actor in Wonka imagined what his appearance would have looked like.

“There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it,” Chalamet said in an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t know what the cameo would’ve been. I think it would’ve been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies — not Allan.”

The Dune actor added, “Maybe there was a reject French one along the way. I don’t know what that would’ve been.”

After collaborating with Chalamet and Ronan on projects such as Lady Bird and Little Women, Gerwig expressed earlier this year that she hoped to work with them again.

“Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo,” Gerwig told CinemaBlend in a recent interview.

“I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

Though Chalamet did not record a cameo for Barbie, he did pay Gerwig a visit on the set of the film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, as per Deadline. Barbie was filmed on the same set where Wonka was produced later.