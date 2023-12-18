Adele admits being hotel ‘thief’ despite being a millionaire

Adele admits taking toiletries from hotels

Even Adele, whose net worth is reported to reach £165 million, steals hotel amenities.

The superstar admitted "If I’m in a very posh hotel then I take everything". However it's backfired as she’s planning on hosting guests soon and is worried they’ll pinch her shower gel!"

She quipped, "I worry that everyone’s going to take everything with them."

Living in a six-bedroom £48 million mansion in Beverly Hills with her sports agent husband Rich Paul, Adele, 35, is certainly not short of money, but she claims that sharing is caring.

She shared her viewpoint with the crowd at one of her final sold-out residency performances in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace prior to the New Year's, according to MailOnline.

"So it's like individually wrapped toothbrushes, shave foam, you have never heard of brands and all biodegradable packaging, by the way - these are things that you like when you go to a hotel,” she said.

"Basically, I've got some guests coming to stay with me soon and I want to go all out, obviously I'm only on Amazon, so I'm limited to the level of how great it is.”

She further said, “Then I worry that everyone's going to take everything with them where it's more like in a hotel, I'm going to ask you in a hotel it's like, oh bloody, I've got earbuds Q-tips, a nail file and you look into what they have and it's very useful.”

“I don't ever take them with me. And if I'm in a very posh hotel, then I take everything," she continued.

Adele asked the crowd a question, "I want to know what guest etiquette is right. I would never take something from somebody's house, even if it was there for their usage. If you went to stay at one of your friend's houses, not a hotel, not a stranger, and bear in mind, you're staying there for free, you shouldn't be expecting no gifts.