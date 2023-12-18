Mark Consuelos' secret ingredients to 27 years of blissful marriage with Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos opens up about the art of lasting love.

Mark Consuelos revealed the recipe for 27 years of marital bliss with Kelly Ripa: From soap opera auditions to a lasting love story!

The love story began in 1994 during auditions for the soap opera All My Children, catapulting both of them into successful careers.

Despite the ebb and flow of their professional lives—Kelly rising as a prominent morning host and Mark gracing series like Riverdale— their romance remained steadfast.

The couple eloped to Las Vegas on May Day in 1996, and since then, they've navigated the twists and turns of life, welcoming three children.

Now, their careers once again intertwine, as Mark joins a roster of co-hosts on Live! with Kelly.



In an exclusive interview with digital lifestyle magazine Mr Feelgood, advises, "Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want," emphasizing the importance of maintaining shared dreams.

From envisioning their future at 24 to planning for grandchildren, Mark reveals their ongoing conversations about building a family legacy.

With their three children now adults, ages 26, 22, and 20, the couple continues to strengthen their bond through thoughtful discussions about the years ahead.

Mark highlights Kelly's patience as a cornerstone of their relationship, expressing admiration for the way she challenges him.

Ultimately, the actor declares an unwavering allegiance, affirming, "I know she has my back, and I hope she knows I have hers," capturing the essence of their enduring love story.