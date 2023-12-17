Jason Momoa reveals unorthodox food choices

Jason Momoa has no qualms about sharing his favourite dish, which many might find unconventional or even "weird."



“I have a weird breakfast thing,” the Aquaman star, 44, tells People magazine. “I always have rice with avocado, sunny-side-up eggs and sardines.”

He goes on, "That salty fish element has to be "fresh." The cherry on top of his sardine dish was, "You can get them grilled."

When asked if "always" implies having breakfast every morning, Momoa says, "If I can, yeah. My favourite thing."

Naturally, if he happens to be in his childhood home, the menu is different. The actor, who was born in Honolulu, states that his favourite foods in Hawaii include Portuguese sausage, eggs, rice, macaroni salad, kalua pig, lau lau and a large bowl of f---ing poi.

Then, jokes Momoa, “it's back to sleep.”

The Fast X star introduced the Meili Vodka brand earlier this year, so she is no new to the food and drink industries. The vodka's bottles are constructed of recycled glass, in keeping with Momoa's continuous dedication to eco-friendly business methods, he tells the outlet.

In addition, he is the owner of the aluminum-bottle water company Mananalu, which he promoted on a red carpet event on December 9 in support of his latest film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“I really love the idea of trying to stop single-use plastic and [using] this beautiful movie to attack that,” says Momoa, a credited co-writer on the film.