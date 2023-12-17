Demi Lovato rocks huge ring after announcing engagement to beau Jutes: See Photo

Demi Lovato rocks huge ring after announcing engagement to beau Jutes

Demi Lovato announced her engagement to musician Jutes, marking the culmination of a beautiful year-long love story.



Page Six confirmed that the Let It Go singer and guitarist Jutes are engaged after a year of dating.

Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, proposed to Lovato on Saturday in Los Angeles wearing a huge Material Goods pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

During their intimate engagement photo session, the couple—who were both dressed in all black—looked happier than ever, staring at one other adoringly while the photographers took their pictures.

A black drape lined the floor with rose petals and candles created a simple yet elegant scene.

After the "personal and intimate" proposal, the newly engaged couple reportedly went to one of their favourite restaurants in Los Angeles to celebrate with their families, according to People magazine.

Since August 2022, over two years after the "Camp Rock" alum (who refers to herself and them as she/they) called it quits on her first engagement to actor Max Ehrich, Lovato and Jutes have been romantically associated.

At the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy event held in February at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the pair made their red carpet debut together.

The two haven't been able to stop fawning over each other more than a year later. Recently, Lovato's 31st birthday on August 20th left judges in awe.