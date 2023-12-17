Prince Harry, Meghan Markle downsizing mansion to cut back ‘enormous’ expenses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scrambling to keep their careers afloat after they had a tumultuous year with respect to their finances.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are even planning to move houses in a bid to reduce costs which comes with maintaining their 7.4 acres ultra-luxurious $14 million mansion.

Previously, an insider revealed to Life & Style magazine that Harry and Meghan, who live in Montecito, are looking to move to Los Angeles to improve their social circle.

The source noted that the couple “need a crew they can rely on to celebrate holidays and share dinners” amid their rift with the royal family. “Otherwise, they’re going to lose their minds just staring at each other every day,” the insider said.

Moreover, the Sussexes “would be able to cut back their expenses dramatically” since the landscaping costs alone at their Montecito house are “enormous.”

Moreover, Harry and Meghan are also considering moving to the UK, not only to reconcile with the royals but also to save some cash.

A source told The Mirror that the Sussexes' “financial woes” were so severe Meghan wanted to spend eight months of the year in Montecito and the remaining four months living in the UK.

The financial crisis of the couple comes after the fallout of their Spotify deal and the uncertainty behind their Netflix contract renewal.