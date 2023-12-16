Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning drastic move to improve social standing

T he Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in their Montecito mansion with their two kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to move yet again.

Amid the crisis that they have had to face with their royal rift and their reputation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a change of environment, especially in Los Angeles, will do them and their reputation some good.

A source quoted by Life & Style revealed that the main reason for of their move from Montecito to L.A. is that it might improve things socially.

“Every time things get bad for Harry and Meghan, they want to move — it’s their MO,” the source told the outlet. “They think a new place will be exactly what they need and will fix everything.”

They continued, “Usually, it’s just the same drama in a different location. But their friends and family agree that moving to L.A. could actually be really good for them.”

While the couple’s ultra-luxurious $14 million mansion in Montecito, in which they live with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, is much older and stodgier than L.A.

The median age in Montecito is over 50, versus 35 in the City of Angels.

“Everyone is retired where they live now,” insider explained. “It’s not very fun or cool for them or their kids. Harry and Meghan thought they wanted peace and quiet, but this is too quiet, and it comes with the cost of loneliness.”