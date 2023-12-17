Prince George’s future hangs in balance as Kate, William make crucial trip

file footage

Princess Kate might be one step closer to convincing her husband Prince William against sending Prince George to Eton boarding school.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were recently spotted touring the latter’s alma mater Marlborough College with ten-year-old George in Wiltshire earlier this month.

It has been understood that the future monarchs have been clashing over the right choice of school for their oldest son.

Kate is not be a fan of single-sex schools like Eton, according to the Daily Mail, owing to her bitter memories of Downe House, an all-girls boarding school.

Meanwhile, William is intent on keeping up the royal tradition for males of the family by sending George to Eton.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Kate has visited Marlborough college; she also took a solo trip to the institute back in October.

George, who is currently studying at co-educational prep school, Lambrook, is currently in the process of conducting assessments that could influence his future education.

According to the outlet, Kate, William and the future King-in-waiting enjoyed a low-key lunch at Tray’s Café at nearby Barrs Yard in Hungerford following their visit to Marlbourough College.

A staffer told the Mail on Sunday, “They were utterly delightful and couldn’t have been nicer.”