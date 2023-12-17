Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s prenup to protect singer’s ‘$220 million’ fortune

Adele and her beau Rich Paul secretly tied the knot as she confirmed the news last month.

The news came months after the Easy on Me singer, 35, had been referring to the sports agent, 41, as her “husband.”

However, before tying the knot, the Grammy-winning musician, who has a $220 million fortune, took necessary steps to protect her assets.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer’s $220 million fortune includes her salary from her Las Vegas residency, the sales of her four albums ($31 million) and another $34 million in digital sales.

Moreover, her worth is expected to grow with her residency potentially generating $2 million per show in gross revenue. If the singer receives half the revenue, she would earn $13 million, which is more than any artist has earned per show in Vegas history.

Given her wealth, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker was “convinced” by her friends to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them,” an insider spilled to National Enquirer.

Adele did not have a prenup when she married her first husband, Simon Konecki, which is why her ex was entitled to half of everything she made during their marriage.

“She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right,” the source revealed, adding that the prenup was a “touchy subject.”

While Rich also has an estimated worth of $120 million but the source noted “he's more famous now because of Adele.”

The insider said that a “prenup’s signed, and Adele and Rich put it behind them... hopefully.”