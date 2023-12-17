Travis Scott seemingly addresses last minute concert cancellation

Travis Scott received a lot of backlash for the last minute announcement

Travis Scott’s fans were left fuming after he postponed his concert in Chicago last minute on Friday.

United Center, the arena where the Utopia – Circus Maximus tour show was scheduled to take place, released a statement via social media announcing the cancellation.

“Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed,” the statement posted on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram read.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

The rapper received a lot of backlash for the last minute announcement causing much inconvenience to the concertgoers.

Then, on Saturday, Scott, 32, took to X and hinted that he was stuck on an airplane, as he wrote, “I literally spent 24 hrs on a f–king runway. Craziest s–t ever. To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy.

Chicago always been one if my favorite places. Togo ham and been waiting for it the whole tour.I will be back the first couple days of January.”

Fans speculated that perhaps the Sicko Mode rapper was unable to make it to Chicago in time since he had just performed across the globe in Saudi Arabia.