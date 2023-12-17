AC/DC original drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

Colin Burgess performed with AC/DC for a year before being fired

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of the hard rock band AC/ DC, has passed away.



Following his death, the iconic rock band took to their Instagram on Saturday to announce the tragic news and pay their respects.

“Very sad to hear the passing of Colin Burgess,” read the caption under a black-and-white picture of the ARIA Hall of Fame inductee.

“He was our first drummer and very respected musician,” they reflected about Burgess – one of the founding members of the band.

“Happy memories, rock in peace,” the post concluded.

The cause, time and day, and other specifics about Burgess’ unfortunate death were not disclosed.

Fans of the rock band poured in their condolences for the legendary drummer in the comments section.

“Rock in peace pioneer of a legend… God give peace to his family,” one wrote.

“Rest in peace [black heart emoji] very beautiful soul and very talented, he was the best.



An Australian native, Burgess co-founded the trailblazing rock band in 1973 alongside lead vocalist Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, and sibling-guitarists-duo Angus Young and Malcolm Young.

However, the legendary drummer was fired from the band the next year in 1974 for being under the influence of an unknown drug while performing on stage, as revealed by ex-vocalist Evans in an interview with the Metal Voice, per Page Six.

He later went on to form hard rock band, His Majesty, though he would sometimes return to AC/DC for some special performances.