Prince Harry's pal takes brutal jibe at duke's marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s longtime friend James Haskell seemingly mocked the former royal for losing his charm and wit since marrying Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex met the former rugby player for the first time at the 2011 wedding of the latter’s friend Mike Tindall to Zara Phillips.

Since then, the duo struck a close bond, with Haskell defending Harry from attacks over his memoir, Spare earlier this year.

During a recent appearance at live version of Haskell and Tindall’s podcast The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, the rugby alum recalled his first meeting with King Charles’ youngest son, reported via the Daily Mail.

“Who should be there, wandering around having a good time, but Prince Harry,” he quipped, adding: “He hadn't met her [Meghan] yet, so he was still quite fun.”

At the time of the release of his memoir, the Invictus Games mogul faced backlash from his closest friends and family, however, Haskell chose to side with Harry at the time.

“When someone feels like they and their partner have been oppressed, lied about, contradicted and put into a corner, I think it's very important [to speak out],” he said at the time.