Omid Scobie, who's in hot water since he released his new book Endgame on November 28, has made an unexpected plea for attracting more people to read his book.



Turning to X, formerly know as Twitter, royal author Scobie wrote: "There is so much in this book that large sections of the press don’t want you to read, so it’s great to see new readers discovering #ENDGAME for themselves."

Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan's mouthpiece, continued: "I’m told there has been a big upsurge in e-book and audiobook sales this week, so thank you."

The royal author has sparked controversy by revealing the identity of the alleged royals, who had raised concerns about Harry and Meghan's son Archie, in his newly released book's Dutch edition. Late he appeared regretting his folly.

It comes after Omid Scobie has advised Meghan to be transparent while turning her thoughts into the words amid speculations about the Duchess's intention of writing her own memoir.

Omid, in his latest conversation with a media outlet after backlash over 'Endgame', has urged Meghan to be authentic and honest with her readers if she really has a plan to write a book. The author's words has sparked speculations that he knows Meghan's intentions as he's not a brain reader.