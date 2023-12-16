Taylor Swift explains her 'zero' followers rule

If you've ever wondered why Taylor Swift doesn't follow anyone on social media, some speculate it's because of Eminem's influence.



In an eye-opening incident, Eminem once gave wise counsel in an interview. Yeshu Dave questioned Eminem about why he doesn't follow anyone on Twitter, and the rapper gave a direct answer.

"Always be a leader, not a follower," Eminem responded.

Swift may have adopted a similar attitude on her social media platforms by heeding this advice. She is notable for not following anyone, not even her lover Travis Kelce.

With 278 million Instagram followers and 94.9 million Twitter followers, Swift's tremendous social media following attests to her position as a prominent figure in the entertainment business.

Swift stated on Capital FM radio in the UK back in 2019 that she doesn't follow anyone on Instagram to prevent people from assuming something about her life from her likes or comments.

"I found a couple years ago that social media started to feel a bit like the media's way of monitoring my every move," Swift said.

"And like I started to realize that if I didn't wish one of my friends a happy birthday on Instagram, there would literally be articles saying, like, 'Unsquadded! Taylor Swift is no longer friends with so-and-so!'

"And I'd literally be at the person's birthday party with them! And because I hadn't posted...I kind of reject this idea that if you didn't see it on the Internet it didn't happen."

"So it was kind of my way of like not allowing my life to be controlled and monitored by social media. And I think we're all kind of taking steps to try to figure out how to not let it take over our lives and our feelings of validation."

"You can't have a memory and take a picture of it and spend the rest of the day looking at the comments for that one snapshot of your day, you should just maybe be present for your whole day."