Chloe Madeley, James Haskell ‘look tense’ leaving gym after divorce joke

Chloe Madeley and her estranged husband, James Haskell, were spotted leaving the gym together after James made a public comment about her during a live show.

The 36-year-old fitness guru appeared somber as she headed for a workout with her ex, both looking tense during their exit from the North London gym.

The former rugby union player, 38, appeared in Bath on Friday for the last of a 17-show run of World Cup Afterparty: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - a live version of his rugby podcast shared insights into his relationship with Chloe, from whom he separated in September.

Joined by podcast co-hosts Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, the athlete opened up that she is unreasonable, overly critical insensitive, and unfair in arguments.

He humorously claimed to be hiding money offshore to avoid paying her, adding that he had no money left due to being "cancelled" since the split.

Despite their split in September, the couple continues to live together while co-parenting their 16-month-old daughter Bodhi. Chloe shared a pub lunch date photo on Instagram, emphasizing their amicable co-parenting.

Although they've maintained a friendly relationship post-split, recent joint appearances have fueled reconciliation rumours. Last week, they were photographed enjoying coffee together with their daughter Bodhi.

A source told The Sun: 'Chloe and James aren’t getting back together. They were out for a friendly lunch while they still work out how to co-parent.

'Just because they aren’t together, it doesn’t mean they won’t stay friendly.'