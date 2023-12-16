Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas Card fails to impress people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas Card was its stark contrast to Kate and William’s card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked reactions with their Christmas card, irking fans with their their alleged attention-seeking stunt.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have featured their children on their Christmas cards in years gone by, but their 2023 Christmas card was very different and featured only them.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR guru Lynn Carratt shared her thoughts on the couple's holiday card, saying: "The first thing that I noticed about Harry and Meghan’s Christmas Card was its stark contrast to Kate and William’s card, which featured a family portrait of the whole Wales family."

"Where were Archie and Lilliet?" Lynn asked, added: "The couple might have stepped back from Royal life, but the Royal fans are still interested in photos of the children and seeing how much they have changed and grown up."



The expert noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their son Prince Archie appear on their annual Christmas card since 2019, when he was born, with the 2021 Christmas card debuting the first photo of Lilibet after her birth.

But as of last year, the California-based couple began paying homage to their Philanthropy work, which is when it all changed.



Last year, the couple's burgundy-hued Christmas card, which featured a black and white photo of the duo, read: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season. From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."



Lynn has expertly noted one thing that's very different about this year's card, and that's the inclusion of Archewell Audio, which follows on from the couple's Spotify axe earlier this year when they were labelled as "grifters".



"I understand them wanting to put out a happy, smiling picture showing them united," Lynn said of the couple's festive offering, adding: "But, it’s Christmas and a time for families and, for many a short holiday from work.



"So surely Meghan and Harry can take a day off from promoting Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundations (Archewell Audio was notably missing for their card this year) and give fans a glimpse into their family life," she concluded.