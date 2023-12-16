Kate Middleton, Prince William consider private Christmas amid swirling tensions

Prince William and Princess Kate might end up ditching the Royal Family get-together for Christmas at Sandringham in favor of a more private celebration with their kids.

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are anticipating a ‘break’ with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, following a year ‘fraught with tension.’

Among their planned activities for the day include charity work, which the royal couple will perform by visiting a shelter for the unhoused with the kids, spilled an insider to Us Weekly.

“After the holiday, the family will all take a vacation somewhere in the commonwealth,” the insider shared. “There will be a beach and relaxing for the whole family.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether Kate and William will join King Charles and Queen Camilla for a Christmas lunch at their Sandringham estate along with the rest of the royal family.

Reports revealed that the 75-year-old monarch has decided to tweak the guest list for the season by inviting his wife Camilla’s children and grandchildren to spend the holiday with them.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will certainly feel left out as they are forced to celebrate a relatively lonely Christmas with one another and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.