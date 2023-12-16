‘The Crown’ may return with the story of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix’s The Crown came to its conclusion after six seasons, but there is a chance that the show may return in the future.



The show ended with King Charles' wedding, the late Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance.

Although there is a whole another story to be told, showrunners were reportedly adamant to conclude the series with the events in 2005 in a bid to tell a “true story.”

Specialist researcher for the show, Annie Sulzberger, detailed on the History Extra Podcast, that the story needs time to be properly investigated in the royal household, via Daily Mail.

“What we feel very adamant about, this is one of the reasons why our show stops in 2005, you need to allow the true story of those moments and the history to emerge so that it’s not actually on the ground reporting,” Sulzberger explained.

“If we were still doing it in 2023 we would only have today’s newspapers or interviews to help us shape the story.”

The researcher then used Princess Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash as an example as it is featured in the Netflix series.

“Most of the information for that did not come out till 2008,” she said. “We needed those ten years of investigations to take us through to get to the actual fundamental material with which to build our story.”

Whether, the show will return with the stories of the current royals, especially including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, remains to be seen.