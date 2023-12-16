Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to debut baby, Rocky's face, on Christmas?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are looking forward to spending the holiday season with a new addition in their family.

The couple is gearing up to make the first Christmas of their baby boy Rocky, who they welcomed last month, ‘extra special’.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider gave a glimpse into the Kardashian-Barker Christmas plans as a big, blended brood.

“Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids,” they shared. “Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody including her baby boy.”

Kourtney and Travis' excitement to spend the festive season with their one-month-old baby is certainly palpable; who knows, the duo might end up debuting Rocky's face with a cheerful family photo on Christmas.

The Lemme mogul first showed off her holiday decoration at home on her Instagram in November.

The playful display featured three Scout Elves and one baby elf, representing each of her kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Rocky, 1 month.

The Elf dolls were taped to paper plates and looked like sledding down a red sheet, surrounded by cotton in the background to look like snow.

“Elf season has begun,” Kardashian captioned the post at the time.

Most recently, the reality star posted a photo of a gigantic Christmas tree adorned with fairy lights on her Instagram Stories.

The insider went on to explain that the Blink-182 drummer as well as the kids have been taking their rightful part in “decorating and shopping for gifts.”

“Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”