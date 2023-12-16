Inside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's 'chaotic' Christmas plans

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez struggle to celebrate first Christmas together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly struggling with the chaos of bringing their families onto one page ahead of their first Christmas together.



As per OK! Magazine, the family members of the Hollywood couple don't like to spend time with each other.

Particularly, an insider told the publication that Affleck's mother Christine has never really gotten along with Lopez's mom Lupe.

The source revealed, "They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine [Affleck] has never really gelled with Lupe [Lopez], so they've always been tactfully kept them apart."



Moreover, the Gone Girl actor's brother Casey wants to maintain distance from the filmmaker's "Lavish lifestyle."



"Ben and Jen are at the center of the whole L.A. social scene, which Casey finds frivolous and has really divorced himself from," an insider added.

The report also shared that the couple wants to celebrate a perfect Christmas, with in-laws toasting and hugging. However, the reality is far from it.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.