Timothée Chalamet’s vocal coach says actor ‘brings songs alive’ in ‘Wonka’

Timothée Chalamet had big footsteps to follow in prequel, Wonka, to Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

However, the actor’s vocal coach Eric Vetro, believes that Chalamet nailed his titular role bringing some iconic songs, such as Pure Imagination, alive from the 1971 movie.

“The thing about him is that he’s very, very naturally musical. He has a lot of music in him,” Vetro, 67, told People Magazine.

“But what’s really special about him, he’s such a brilliant actor that he brings that side of his talent into the singing. So, he’s really singing as a character and bringing those songs alive.”

Vetro has worked with stars like Ariana Grande to the cast of La La Land.

“Someone can sound really good singing. Someone can also act a song really well. But he puts it together really, really well,” he praised the American French actor, 27.

“It almost becomes mesmerising, because you forget it's Timothée Chalamet, and you just start going along with him as the character. I think that's what people are going to be really, really impressed by.”

Vetro recalls working with Chalamet on Wonka as an “awesome experience,” hence the two will also be working together for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Wonka released worldwide on Friday, December 15, 2023.