Julia Garner enjoys with husband Mark Foster amid steamy performance with Madonna

Julia Garner and husband Mark Foster's rare outing comes after on-stage collaboration with Madonna.

Julia Garner was recently spotted in New York City with her husband, Mark Foster.

The couple, married for four years, were seen engaged in a lively conversation as they strolled through the city.

Garner, bundled up in a cozy black coat, top, and pants, accessorized her look with a gold necklace.

Her signature blonde curls were prominently on display as she carried a black handbag and a cup of coffee.

Foster, on the other hand, wore a black puffer jacket paired with jeans and a vibrant pink trucker hat.

The Ozark actress, also known for her role in Inventing Anna, recently made a notable appearance on stage with Madonna in Brooklyn.

During their outing in New York City, Garner and Foster seemed at ease, enjoying each other's company in the bustling urban environment.

Following her recent collaboration with Madonna on the Celebration tour, Julia Garner, 29, was seen on a rare public outing with her husband Mark Foster in New York City.

The Ozark star, bundled up in a black coat, engaged in a lively conversation with Foster as they walked through the city.

Garner's public appearance comes on the heels of her stage performance with Madonna, at the Brooklyn stop of the Celebration tour.

During the special segment of the concert, Garner, known for her role in Dirty John, wore a sheer lace top with a black bra underneath, mirroring Madonna's iconic look from the Erotica music video.

She completed her ensemble with wide-leg trousers and multiple pearl necklaces.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Madonna described the film as a portrayal of her "struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman."

The biopic aims to capture the "happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly" aspects of Madonna's journey to fame.

During the concert, Garner and Madonna judged the ballroom portion of the show, a segment where the Desperately Seeking Susan star frequently invites special guests on stage in each city.

Madonna expressed gratitude to Garner, saying, "Julia, you've been a wonderful judge," and hugged her before she left the stage.

Drew Barrymore, present at the concert, captured the moment between the two blondes and shared it on social media, expressing joy at witnessing the iconic performance.