Bianca West rocks Leotard while holding hands with North in Disneyland

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads with her unconventional choice of attire.
The 10-year-old daughter, North, accompanied the couple at the Anaheim, California amusement park.
Censori, known for her daring fashion sense, sported a skintight ivory leotard with a plunging neckline that drew attention to her cleavage – an unusual choice for a venue frequented by children.
Despite the family-friendly environment, Censori seemed unfazed by her bold outfit, paired with distinctive yellow boots resembling high socks.
West, too, opted for an attention-grabbing look, covering his face from the nose down with what appeared to be a gray shirt.
North, in contrast, donned a shirt featuring the image of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.
The rapper shares parenting responsibilities for North and his three other children – Saint, aged eight, Chicago, aged five, and Psalm, aged four – with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
This outing follows a recent controversy involving West, who faced backlash for wearing a hood reminiscent of the KKK on stage near his daughter North.
During a family outing to Disneyland, Kanye West's daughter, North, seemed to be forming a strong bond with her stepmother, Bianca, as they strolled through the park hand in hand.
Following their Disneyland adventure, Kanye and North traveled to Las Vegas to attend a listening party for West's latest album, Vultures, where the young girl makes her rap debut with a verse on the track titled You Don't Want (North Interlude).
North's performance on the song has earned her praise on social media, with some dubbing her the 'princess of rap.'
Mandy Moore explains what it was like returning to Dr. Death set just few weeks after second baby
'Wonka' serves as a prequel to classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The former rugby union player spoke out about his marriage as he appeared in Bath on Friday
Horsham District Council bosses launched an enforcement investigation into the 'alleged running of a second-hand car...
Glen Powell takes heart from Rom-Com Vet Dermot Mulroney
She has a net worth of £165 million