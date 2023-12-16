Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release surprising 2023 Christmas Card

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 2023 holiday card released

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle delighted fans as they released their 2023 holiday card with heartwarming greetings on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided not to feature their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on their annual Christmas card.

Meghan and Harry, in a virtual greeting sent via email on behalf of their Archewell organization, wish a very happy holiday season.

The California-based couple chose a photo from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games, which took place in September in Düsseldorf, Germany.



In the iconic picture, Harry and Meghan look glamorous in chic outfits. The Duchess is seen dazzling in a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details. While, the Duke looks dashing in a black suit.

The moment was captured when the couple were cheering and clapping the US team during Harry's Invictus Games.

The card, which was released just hours after Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, reads: "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

In a statement following his victory, Harry said, "I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."



Meghan and Harry are said to be enjoying the holiday season with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 in California.