Kristen Stewart hints world is 'dangerously close' to nuclear war

Kristen Stewart is raising awareness about the possibility of a worldwide nuclear conflict by endorsing Paul Jay's documentary, How to Stop A Nuclear War, which is now in production and follows Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg.



“We’ve grown so accustomed to the looming threat of nuclear annihilation, that it barely registers in our daily lives,” Stewart discusses the documentary in a fundraising video, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary is based on the book Doomsday Machine, written by a Vietnam-era whistleblower.

“But when some new crisis or close call startles out of our slumber for just a brief moment, we truly grasp the insanity of living on a hair trigger to what could be a real-life Armageddon,” the Hollywood actress added in the video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dylan Meyer, Stewart's fiancée, is the daughter of Nicholas Meyer, who directed the ground-breaking 1983 TV film The Day After for ABC and served as executive producer for the documentary How to Stop a Nuclear War.

Emma Thompson will also be narrating the upcoming feature documentary, in which Ellsberg cautions that the nuclear weapons stockpiles of the United States and Russia continue to pose a serious threat to international peace and that a full-scale nuclear conflict could still be triggered at any time from missile silos or submarines.

Stewart agrees with Ellsberg that we are "dangerously close to nuclear conflict, perhaps closer than we have been since the Cold War." Stewart will also feature in the final documentary.