Imelda Staunton breaks silence on portraying Queen in 'The Crown'

Veteran actress Imelda Staunton has expressed her true feeling about playing the late Queen in the final episode of Netflix his show The Crown.



The 67-year-old, who portrayed the former monarch in the final two series of the royal drama said: "Everyone knows this version of her, so it felt very present, and I felt a bit more pressure."

Reflecting on her role in the final part, which was released on Thursday, the actress said: "In this final six episodes there are particular issues that she faced at this point in her reign, which dramatically is interesting to play – Margaret has gone, The Queen Mother, and we have Charles and Camilla."

She, during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, added: “When we came to do it, I didn’t talk to anyone because it was a very serious moment and a serious time, and I thought I would try and recreate that. It was very still on set, and I got lost in the moment."

At the time of Queen's death, Staunton was filming scenes for the show. Recalling the experience, she said: "Lesley Manville and I were filming and were told there might be some sad news and were asked if we wanted to carry on. We carried on and finished the day. Weirdly in the schedule I had 10 days off which was the 10 days of mourning. I was inconsolable that night. Obviously, I would have been sad, but I think it was fuelled by living with her for so long. I think when I went back to work people found it hard looking at me."

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman played younger versions of Queen Elizabeth in the show.

The second instalment sees the Queen reflect on the future of the monarchy as she reaches her Golden Jubilee, Charles and Camilla getting married, and a romance blossoming between William and Kate.

