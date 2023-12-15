Cher addresses brush-off from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cher isn't holding back when it comes to her exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



During her Friday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the music icon expressed her displeasure at not being accepted into the esteemed museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," Cher, 77, told host Kelly Clarkson. "I'm never going to change my mind."

"They can just go you-know-what themselves," she added.

Clarkson expressed her surprise at Cher's absence. The audience in the studio gasped as the 41-year-old singer said, "Wait, are you serious? That is brand new information for me."

"I'm not... kidding you," said Cher. "I was about to say something else. I was about to say s---ting you!"

Cher achieved a historic feat this month by becoming the first female artist to have a No. 1 song for seven consecutive decades. Her holiday single, DJ Play a Christmas Song, topped the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart of Billboard.

The Rolling Stones also share this milestone as they have managed to secure at least one new No. 1 on the Billboard charts in every decade since the 1960s until the 2020s.

"It took four of them to be one of me," she joked to Clarkson on Friday's episode.

"I changed music forever with 'Believe,'" she continued, alluding to her 1998 breakthrough single. The song, which is among the best-selling songs in music history, is credited with popularising auto-tuning, a technique that is still frequently utilised in the business today.