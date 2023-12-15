Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Charles, Camilla marriage proposal revealed

Queen Elizabeth II was initially hesitant of Charles and Camilla's relationship

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who tied the knot in 2005, reportedly had the blessing of Queen Elizbeth II for their new relationship.

The late Queen was initially hesitant of Charles and Camilla's relationship, even deciding not to attend the wedding itself, though turning up for the reception.



The Crown has aired dramatised scenes of Charles's request to the Queen to marry Camilla. The proposal and subsequent request for approval was also documented in the final series of the hit Netflix show.

But, some still cling to the claims that Queen did approve of the marriage after all, despite initial cynicism.



The couple wed at Windsor Guildhall and despite rumours the late Queen and Prince Philip disapproved of their relationship, former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed how Queen Elizabeth was heavily involved in the wedding planning.



Harrold, who worked within Charles’ household for seven years between 2004 and 2011, insisted the late Queen was full of love for her eldest son and his new wife Camilla and secretly went above and beyond to cement her approval.

Grant, in an interview with Guides For Brides, shares how the Queen played a huge part in organising important wedding details on the day, from the flowers to Charles and Camilla’s wedding rings. The late monarch also gave a hilarious speech at the newlywed’s reception.

The former royal aide went on sharing his knowledge about the event, saying: "I remember walking to St George’s Hall for the reception, where they had drinks. The Queen had not attended the actual service but she gave a speech at the reception, which was seen as a big sign of her approval to the marriage.

"I can’t remember her exact words but she was funny. She compared their relationship to a Grand National horse race. She was a great comedian and had a way with words."

The royal drama documented the initial reserve within the royal family around the couple's wedding, with both Prince William and Prince Harry asked for their approval first, before the Queen gave Charles and Camilla's marriage the go ahead.